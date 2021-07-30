7 data modeling techniques and concepts for business

A well-designed data model is the cornerstone of BI and analytics applications that deliver business value by transforming enterprise data into a useful information asset.

Information is data in context, and a data model is the blueprint for that context. Data often has many contexts based on its use in different business processes and analytics applications. Therefore, an enterprise needs many data models, not just one that rules all uses. Various data modeling techniques are available to data management teams.

What are data models? A data model is a specification of data structures and business rules. It creates a visual representation of data and illustrates how different data elements are related to each other. It also answers the who, what, where and why of the data elements. In a retail transaction, for example, the data model provides the details on who made the purchase, what was bought and when. The model might also contain additional data about the customer, product, store, salesperson, manufacturer, supply chain and much more. It's best to build a data model in a top-down approach, from high-level business requirements to a detailed database or file structure. This approach uses the following three types of data models: Conceptual data model. A conceptual model identifies what data is needed in business processes or analytics and reporting applications, along with the associated business rules and concepts. It doesn't define the data processing flow or physical characteristics.

A conceptual model identifies what data is needed in business processes or analytics and reporting applications, along with the associated business rules and concepts. It doesn't define the data processing flow or physical characteristics. Logical data model. This model identifies the data structures, such as tables and columns, and the relationships between structures, such as foreign keys. Specific entities and attributes are defined. A logical data model is independent of a specific database or file structure. It can be implemented in a variety of databases, including relational, columnar, multidimensional and NoSQL systems -- or even in an XML or JSON file.

This model identifies the data structures, such as tables and columns, and the relationships between structures, such as foreign keys. Specific entities and attributes are defined. A logical data model is independent of a specific database or file structure. It can be implemented in a variety of databases, including relational, columnar, multidimensional and NoSQL systems -- or even in an XML or JSON file. Physical data model. A physical model defines the specific database or file structures that will be used in a system. For a database, that includes items like tables, columns, data types, primary and foreign keys, constraints, indexes, triggers, tablespaces and partitions.

Common data modeling techniques and concepts To better understand today's popular data modeling techniques, it's helpful to provide a quick history lesson on how modeling has evolved. Among the seven data models described here, the first four types were used in the early days of databases and are still options, followed by the three models most widely used now.

1. Hierarchical data model Data is stored in a tree-like structure with parent and child records that comprise a collection of data fields. A parent can have one or more children, but a child record can have only one parent. The hierarchical model is also composed of links, which are the connections between records, and the types that specify the kind of data contained in the field. It originated in mainframe databases in the 1960s.

2. Network data model This model extended the hierarchical model by allowing a child record to have one or more parents. A standard specification of the network model was adopted in 1969 by the Conference on Data Systems Languages, a now-defunct group better known as CODASYL. As a result, it's also referred to as the CODASYL model. The network technique is the precursor to a graph data structure, with a data object represented inside a node and the relationship between two nodes called an edge. Although popular on mainframes, it was largely replaced by relational databases after they emerged in the late 1970s.

3. Relational data model In this model, data is stored in tables and columns and the relationships between the data elements in them are identified. It also incorporates database management features such as constraints and triggers. The relational approach became the dominant data modeling technique during the 1980s. The entity-relationship and dimensional data models, currently the most prevalent techniques, are variations of the relational model but can also be used with non-relational databases.

4. Object-oriented data model This model combines aspects of object-oriented programming and the relational data model. An object represents data and its relationships in a single structure, along with attributes that specify the object's properties and methods that define its behavior. Objects may have multiple relationships between them. The object-oriented model is also composed of the following: classes, which are collections of similar objects with shared attributes and behaviors; and

inheritance, which enables a new class to inherit the attributes and behaviors of an existing object. It was created for use with object databases, which emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s as an alternative to relational software. But they didn't make a big dent in relational technology's dominance.

5. Entity-relationship data model This model has been widely adopted for relational databases in enterprise applications, particularly for transaction processing. With minimal redundancy and well-defined relationships, it's very efficient for data capture and update processes. The model consists of the following: entities that represent people, places, things, events or concepts on which data is processed and stored as tables;

people, places, things, events or concepts on which data is processed and stored as tables; attributes, which are distinct characteristics or properties of an entity that are maintained and stored as data in columns; and

distinct characteristics or properties of an entity that are maintained and stored as data in columns; and relationships, which define logical links between two entities that represent business rules or constraints. Diagram of an entity-relationship data model from Microsoft's AdventureWorks sample database. The model's design is characterized by the degree of normalization -- the level of redundancy implemented, as identified by Edgar F. Codd, who created the relational model. The most common forms are third normal form (3NF) and Boyce-Codd normal form, a slightly stronger version also known as 3.5NF.

6. Dimensional data model Like the entity-relationship model, the dimensional model includes attributes and relationships. But it features two core components. Facts , which are measurements of an activity, such as a business transaction or an event involving a person or devices. Facts are generally numeric, and fact tables are normalized and contain little redundancy.

measurements of an activity, such as a business transaction or an event involving a person or devices. Facts are generally numeric, and fact tables are normalized and contain little redundancy. Dimensions, which are tables that contain the business context of the facts to define their who, what, where and why attributes. Dimensions are typically descriptive instead of numeric. This diagram from Microsoft's AdventureWorks sample database shows a dimensional data model. The dimensional model has been widely adopted for BI and analytics applications. It's often referred to as a star schema -- a fact surrounded by and connected to multiple other facts, though that oversimplifies the model structure. Most dimensional models have many fact tables linked to many dimensions that are referred to as conformed when shared by more than one fact table.

7. Graph data model Graph data modeling has its roots in the network modeling technique. It's primarily used to model complex relationships in graph databases, but it can also be used for other NoSQL databases such as key-value and document types. There are two fundamental elements in a graph data model. Nodes , which represent entities with a unique identity . Each instance of an entity is a different node that's akin to a row in a table in the relational model.

. Each instance of an entity is a different node that's akin to a row in a table in the relational model. Edges , which are also known as links or relationships. They connect nodes and define how the nodes are related. All nodes must have at least one edge, and all edges must connect nodes. Edges can be undirected, with a bidirectional relationship between nodes, or directed, in which the relationship goes in a specified direction. Graph data model with nodes and edges connecting them. One of the more popular graph formats is the property graph model. In this model, the properties of nodes or edges are represented by name-value pairs. Labels can also be used to group nodes together for easier querying. Each node with the same label becomes a member of the set, and nodes can be assigned as many labels as they fit.