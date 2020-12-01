Quiz on MongoDB 4 new features and database updates

NoSQL database technologies hit the market in the mid-2000s and have been on the rise in popularity ever since. And one of the leading database technologies is MongoDB, which ranked as the fifth most popular database technology according to Stack Overflow's "2020 Developer Survey."

MongoDB is a document-based database that doesn't have a fixed schema. It is known for its flexibility and horizontal scalability. The database is ideal for IoT management, real-time analytics, inventory and personalization.

In 2018, MongoDB updated to version 4.0, implementing some significant new features and updates to security. The new version also introduced some backward incompatibility changes that database administrators and DevOps engineers should be aware of.

New features include multiple document ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation and durability) transaction abilities and client-side field-level encryption. The fact that previous versions of MongoDB didn't support multidocument transactions was a major criticism against the database that slowed its adoption in some corporations. The client-side field-level encryption is a major security improvement that allows users to encrypt document fields prior to transmitting data and only allows decryption by applications with the proper encryption key.



There's a lot more to learn about the latest updates to the database technology. Luckily, it's all covered in the new book Learn MongoDB 4.x by Doug Bierer, published by Packt Publishing. The book introduces MongoDB 4 new features and changes, the setup process, database design, security and everything else you need to master MongoDB operations. There are even examples and other hands-on learning opportunities to help you learn along the way.

Check out the first chapter here to learn about the newest features, then take this quiz to check what you learned.