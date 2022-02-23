Couchbase Mobile 3 brings NoSQL database to the edge

NoSQL database vendor Couchbase today released its Couchbase Mobile 3 update that integrates new features to enable edge computing deployments.

The new release, generally available now, is the first major update for Couchbase since last July, after an active year in 2021 in which the vendor had an IPO and introduced relational database capabilities to complement its core NoSQL database features.

Couchbase Mobile is the Santa Clara, Calif.-based vendor's technology intended for mobile and embedded devices. With the new release, Couchbase now supports edge computing deployments, in an approach that can integrate with a Couchbase database running in the cloud.

"Edge computing has emerged as a necessary compliment to cloud for mobile applications that are sensitive to network latency and availability," said IDC Analyst Dave McCarthy.

Bringing Couchbase Mobile 3 and NoSQL to the edge The focus for the new Couchbase Mobile release is to help developers build out distributed applications that span from edge to cloud. McCarthy noted that Couchbase Mobile 3 enables developers to deploy a full-featured NoSQL database-to-edge infrastructure. He added that the deployment on edge devices can then be integrated to the cloud with the Couchbase Sync Gateway, a data synchronization server. Meanwhile, enterprise application development today is being driven by large market trends, said Wayne Carter, vice president, engineering at Couchbase. The key trend is device expansion, driven in large part by the rise of 5G technology, which brings more capabilities for mobile and edge deployments. "There's a rush to all digital engagement fueled by 5G technology and this has led to a dramatic increase in the number of users and the types of devices that need an embedded database," Carter said. The move to the edge of the network is another trend that is influencing application development. Carter noted that developers are increasingly moving data and compute resources closer to where the resources are being used. The trend toward the edge, is creating momentum toward delivering applications faster to users, Carter added.