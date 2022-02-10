Oracle Autonomous cloud database gains MongoDB API support

Oracle today released the Oracle Database API for MongoDB.

MongoDB is a popular NoSQL document database that is often used as a backend data store to enable applications.

With the new API, generally available now, Oracle is giving its users the ability to migrate and run MongoDB-based data applications on the Oracle Autonomous JSON database, as well as on the tech giant’s flagship Oracle Autonomous database cloud service.

With the API, users can connect existing MongoDB-based applications and run the data inside of Oracle's platform, without needing to actually run a MongoDB database. Oracle Database API for MongoDB was first introduced as a technology preview in October 2021.

"It is another step to make the Oracle Autonomous Database the universal database that can handle all kinds of database workloads, now including the popular document format, in the form of MongoDB-compatible APIs," said Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research.