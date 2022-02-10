ScyllaDB 5.0 set to advance NoSQL database capabilities

ScyllaDB hosted its annual Scylla Summit 2022 event on Feb. 9-10, introducing an upcoming major release of the open source NoSQL database.

As was the case for Scylla Summit 2021 the event was virtual as the open source NoSQL database vendor continues efforts to add new capabilities to its namesake ScyllaDB database for both on-premises and cloud users.

During the conference, ScyllaDB revealed details of its new 5.0 open source update, which is currently at the Release Candidate 1 stage of development. The vendor did not provide a timeline for when 5.0 will become generally available, though it's typical for open source projects to go through multiple release candidate stages before a final release.

ScyllaDB positions its platform as a drop-in replacement for the Apache Cassandra database, which is how many organizations initially try out the open source database.

That's the case for global online retailer Rakuten. During a user session on Feb. 9, Hitesh Shah, engineering manager at Rakuten, detailed how the company is using ScyllaDB to help power its global catalog, after transitioning from Cassandra.

How Rakuten uses ScyllaDB NoSQL database Rakuten maintains a global catalog that derives product information from multiple data sources that is then aggregated in the company's e-commerce platform. When searching for any product, Rakuten's users using the global catalog to provide comparative product information, including pricing. Source data from different vendors is ingested into the Rakuten system's processing engine, which validates and normalizes the data, so it is all in the same format. The data pipeline uses Kafka as well as Spark. At the end of the data ingestion process, the data all lands in ScyllaDB. "ScyllaDB is at the core of the platform," Shah said. In terms of data processing volume, Shah said the catalog contains more than 700 million items. The ScyllaDB system now also powers data reads of up to 15,000 queries per second for each database node. Rakuten didn't start out on ScyllaDB, but rather was first running on Cassandra and then migrated to ScyllaDB two years ago. Shah said that the main reason for the migration was to enable better performance and easier management of the retailer’s expanding data needs. While running Cassandra, Rakuten required 31 database nodes; meanwhile ScyllaDB supported he same work, with better performance, with 24 nodes. "One of the biggest advantages was it was just a drop-in replacement," Shah said. "So we could basically spin up a new ScyllaDB cluster, migrate our data and start pointing our application to ScyllaDB and ‘boom,’ we were running in production."