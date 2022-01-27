Confluent Kafka connects apps on new Dish 5G network

Dish Network Corp. has put Kafka at the foundation of its new 5G Smart Network.

The Dish 5G Smart Network is an open platform on which developers can run applications. The ability for applications to get information from the network about performance, availability and routing is a critical feature, which is in part enabled by Dish's use of Apache Kafka vendor Confluent and its Confluent Cloud platform running on AWS. Apache Kafka's open source event data streaming technology helps to connect one source of data to another.

"One of our objectives is to build our network in a completely autonomous way, which will involve the use of intelligent functions performing different operations in a coordinated manner," said Brian Mengwasser, head of marketplace and app design at Dish Network. "As a critical part of our data infrastructure, we think of Confluent, and Apache Kafka in particular, as a central nervous system that enables coordination of different functions."