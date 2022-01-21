MongoDB 5.2 database improves time series capabilities

Database vendor MongoDB is continuing to expand the capabilities of its namesake platform with the release of MongoDB 5.2.

The vendor introduced MongoDB 5.0 in July 2021 as a major update and has been updating it continually in the months since.

The new MongoDB 5.2 update, released on Jan. 19, is part of a quarterly release cycle that the vendor refers to as a rapid release, with the goal of bringing features to users faster than waiting for a major milestone version update.

Among the innovations first introduced in MongoDB 5.0 is time-series data support, which is improved in the update.

MongoDB 5.2 also introduces a series of more efficient data queries for both time- series data and operational analytics.

"MongoDB has been pivoting in the direction of support for more and different kinds of analytics for a while now," IDC analyst Carl Olofson said.

Better time-series data capabilities Enterprises in interest in using time series technology for analytics is growing, Olofson said. The latest MongoDB release is meant to take advantage of built-in cross document optimizations to deliver high performance time-series query results, he said. Among the new data queries in MongoDB 5.2 are the “$top” and “$bottom” operators that enable users to more easily query data at the top or bottom of a given data set. Olofson said the modifications to MongoDB's query language such as adding these mathematical functions, for example, makes such queries easier to pose. While MongoDB does not support SQL as a query language, “these enhancements add some capabilities that SQL users expect," Olofson said. "This is all part of making MongoDB a suitable platform for at least certain types of analytic queries, and of course they are adding an emphasis on time series."