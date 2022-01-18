Fivetran updates data integration platform with dbt core

Fivetran today released its updated platform with enhanced capabilities for integrating data transformations with the open source dbt core technology.

Fivetran, Based in Oakland, Cal., is a data integration platform vendor that provides users with data connectors to connect data sources to other systems for business intelligence and data analytics.

As part of the data integration process, organizations also often need to transform data so that it fits into a structure and format that can be used by the target destination.

Open source dbt (data building tool) core technology, and increasingly popular approach for data transformations, comes into play as part of that process.

Fivetran released a dbt core integration in September 2020 and has now updated the technology with enhanced capabilities. Among the new features are integrated data lineage graphs as well as automated scheduling for dbt core transformation workflows.

As enterprises grow, they add data sources, applications, users, and applications. That increased scale creates complexity and complicates data pipelines, said Kevin Petrie, an analyst at Eckerson Group.

"Data teams need faster, easier ways to consolidate and reconcile multi-sourced datasets," Petrie said. "Together Fivetran and dbt core address these requirements by helping data engineers schedule the transformation of data as it arrives from various sources."

Scheduling data integration with dbt core transformations Alexander Lovell, head of product, connectors and transformations at Fivetran, said that the initial iteration of the dbt core integration didn't have an optimal approach to scheduling. Fivetran's previous dbt core integration ran on a time-based schedule in which users needed to configure the day and time a dbt core data transformation would run. Users had to guess when data was updated, in order to decide when the right time was to trigger the dbt core transformation, Lovell said. Fivetran is now providing an automated integration for dbt core. Now, as soon as the source data updates, it can trigger a dbt core data transformation as part of the data pipeline. "With this new integration, instead of having to start a transformation on a time basis, where users are guessing at when the data will be available, it's automated within the system," Lovell said. "So now when data is ready, we kick off a dbt core transformation based on what's actually happened in the system rather than just a time-based approach."