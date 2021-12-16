Cockroach Labs raises $278M for distributed SQL database

Cockroach Labs said today it raised $278 million in a series F round of funding to help grow the vendor's technology and go-to-market efforts for its cloud distributed SQL database technology.

Based in New York City, Cockroach Labs has had a busy year. The distributed SQL cloud database vendor started the year with a $160 million series E funding round in January.

The vendor also released two major updates of the database in 2021, bringing a series of new capabilities.

The CockroachDB 21.1 update released in May provided new multi-region support enabling data operations to occur in different geographies around the world. The CockroachDB 21.2 update in November gave users enhanced capabilities for backup and recovery.

Rounding out Cockroach Labs updates in 2021, in October the vendor revealed the beta availability of CockroachDB Serverless as a cloud deployment option.

Opportunity for distributed SQL database in the cloud Cockroach Labs has been at the forefront of the distributed SQL data platform category, said Matt Aslett, an analyst at Ventana Research. "Distributed SQL data platforms are designed to combine the benefits of the relational database model and native support for distributed cloud architecture," Aslett said. Ventana Research has forecast that by 2024, 60% of organizations will reevaluate their existing operational database suppliers with a view toward supporting more agile operational applications and improving fault tolerance. Aslett noted that Cockroach Labs has been able to attract enterprise customers by providing the resilience and elastic scalability that cloud computing enables. Cockroach Labs cloud database