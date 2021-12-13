SnapLogic raises $165 million to fund AI data integration

SnapLogic said today it raised $165 million in its latest round of funding to expand its AI-based integration platform-as-a-service.

The data integration vendor said the funding round, led by Sixth Street Growth, brings its valuation to $1 billion.

SnapLogic's funding and the automation market The iPaas and enterprise process automation markets have recently seen some consolidation with a series of acquisitions and growth amid the rise of software geared toward the “citizen data scientist,” or non-technical business user. "One driver is the growing maturity of citizen integration has made iPaas accessible to non-IT personas," said David Mooter, an analyst at Forrester. Also, lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic forced enterprises to automate faster, and one option that enabled them to automate business processes more easily is iPaas technology. "But automation requires tools beyond iPaas such as RPA [robotic process automation] and low-code development platforms for citizen-built user experiences," Mooter added. He said that he expects that SnapLogic will use this funding to improve its existing capabilities for citizen integration and expand into new capabilities to support the automation process. SnapLogic CEO Gaurav Dhillon said the vendor plans to scale and expand its integration platform and grow its use of artificial intelligence in its process automation technology. "Artificial intelligence lets you connect better," Dhillon said, adding AI can detect patterns that helps in connecting applications or rebuilding a cloud data warehouse. Dhillon also said SnapLogic is also looking to use the funding to acquire other companies, although he didn't specify which ones the vendor is looking at "We're looking for very capable companies that believe in the same way we do," he said.