Vendia expands serverless blockchain data sharing platform

Serverless blockchain data sharing startup Vendia made released new features for its platform, including support for smart contracts.

Vendia, based in San Francisco, was founded in 2020 and raised a $15.5 million Series A round of funding in February 2021.

The Vendia Share platform is a serverless technology that uses blockchain as a secure foundation to help share and collaborate on data. With its new updates, introduced Dec. 9, Vendia is looking to enable database-type capabilities on top of its distributed blockchain base, including ACID transactions (atomicity, consistency, isolation, and durability), which ensure the consistency of data queries and transactions.

Vendia belongs to a category that analyst firm Gartner refers to as "enhanced blockchain as a service,” which focuses on enterprise blockchain requirements, said Avivah Litan, a Gartner analyst.

Those requirements include having a single immutable source of truth across enterprise data sources, supporting shared business process automation with smart contracts, and making the blockchain system easy and cost effective to implement.

Vendia address enterprise blockchain challenges In Litan's view, the Vendia platform seeks to attack the thorniest problems inherent in enterprise blockchain networks including data exchange standards, and cross-platform and cloud support. She noted that most enterprise blockchain projects have failed for any number of reasons, though governance and cost issues are often primary problems. "Enhanced blockchain as a service should address many of the problems of the past, as long as use cases are well defined," Litan said. "Vendia says all companies need to do is give them their schema which can evolve over time and they do the rest by setting up the rest of the solution stack." Litan noted that Vendia also provides low-code developer tools so users need not require deep technical skills in the new environment. As part of the new update, Vendia is introducing what it calls an Entity Explorer view, which provides a visual low-code interface to help users interact with the Vendia Share platform.

Making serverless blockchain work like a conventional database Tim Wagner, CEO and co-founder of Vendia, said a key theme in the new update is making the vendor’s platform work and feel like conventional APIs and databases that developers are already used to working with. "The things we spent this year doing is figuring out how do you take a blockchain or distributed ledger and give it all the classic properties of a database, like ACID transactions," Wagner said Wagner explained that Vendia can work with different data models, though the preferred approach is to use JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) semi-structured data. Users provide a JSON schema that is then compiled by Vendia into a GraphQL API that represents the data model. The GraphQL API can be used to read and write data, and Vendia automatically generates the ability for users to be able to share files. Looking forward to 2022, one of the things that Wagner said Vendia is working on is continuing to enable more database type capabilities, including SQL query support.