Why Criteo chose Aerospike real-time database

Powering a global advertising network is no small task, requiring computing capacity around the world, as well as a database layer that is able to quickly respond to queries.

That's the challenge that faces Maxime Brugidou, engineering director of platforms at Criteo, who is tasked with helping to build out the database layer at the company.

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CRTO and provides a global network where organizations bid in real time for online display ads.

Criteo runs multiple types of databases including relational databases, as well a key-value store database layer, which powers the company's online bidding system for advertisements, Brugidou explained.

To date, Criteo has been using a large global deployment with on-premises data centers in Asia, Europe and North America, with approximately 5,000 servers. The key-value store database layer was using a number of different technologies including the open source memcached caching technology to help accelerate query response time.

Starting in July 2021, Criteo began moving to a new system, powered by Aerospike Database, that will reduce the need for a caching layer and enable a real-time database deployment. Criteo expects that it will only need 600 servers with Aerospike to power its global needs.