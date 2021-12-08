Calyptia spurs observability data with Fluent Bit Enterprise

Observability data startup Calyptia released a private beta version of its new Calyptia Fluent Bit Enterprise platform.

Founded in 2020 in San Francisco, Calyptia was started by the founders of the open source Fluentd and Fluent Bit technologies, which are both now projects of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Fluentd is a data collection technology for log and observability data that is used in cloud-native and Kubernetes deployments. Fluent Bit is log processing and forwarding technology for Fluentd that moves observability data from source destinations to a centralized location for analysis.

Calyptia introduced the Fluent Bit Enterprise platform on Dec. 7 and the general availability of its first commercial product, Calyptia Cloud, on Oct. 6.

Calyptia Cloud provides a managed service for visualizing observability data in the cloud. With the new Fluent Bit Enterprise platform, Calyptia is previewing a commercially supported version of Fluent Bit that organizations can deploy on premises or in the cloud to help process and route observability data to the Calyptia Cloud or to log operations analysis tools, such as Datadog.

Calyptia refers to the type of information it can collect with Fluentd and Fluent Bit as first-mile data, because it can be closely integrated with processes and applications.

"There’s a lot of value that can be wrung out of first-mile data, especially in web scale cloud native application environments with thousands of ephemeral microservices generating millions of telemetry data points," said Jason English, an analyst at Intellyx.

"By observing data as close to the wire as possible, enterprises can react and adjust their infrastructure configurations in near real time, as well as sorting out exactly what log and metric data is significant enough to store in back-end platforms," he said.

Calyptia handles multiple data types for observability data Anurag Gupta, co-founder of Calyptia, explained that Fluentd and Fluent Bit are able to work with both structured and unstructured data types. While Calyptia is a new vendor, Fluentd as an open source technology has been around since 2011, when it was initially created. Over the past decade, Gupta said Fluentd has added parsers for more than 100 different types of observability data, including system logs from Kubernetes deployments, logs in different programming languages including Java and Python, and logs from databases and data streaming technologies including Kafka. Gupta noted that Fluentd can also collect data from messaging applications such as Slack and Twitter. With Twitter, Gupta said Fluentd users often collect data to use for sentiment analysis about how infrastructure or applications are operating in the real world.