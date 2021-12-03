AWS cloud database users detail applications

Rather than building a single database services for all needs, over its 15-year history, AWS has launched multiple cloud database services, in an attempt to provide the full scope of capabilities that organizations want.

In a database leadership session at the AWS re:invent 2021 conference on Dec.1, Jeff Carter, vice president of relational databases at AWS, detailed new capabilities and outlined the general strategy for cloud databases.

AWS this week introduced new data lake capabilities with its Lake Formation service, to improve governance and management of data lakes. AWS also launched its new DevOps Guru for RDS service, which provides a machine learning-powered capability for Amazon RDS relational database service optimization.

Database migration is another theme that AWS is emphasizing, with the launch of its AWS Database Migration Server Fleet Advisor system..

Meanwhile, Sundar Shankar, head of cloud and SRE (service reliability engineering) at online insurance marketplace vendor eHealth, detailed the process of migrating to AWS cloud databases.

How eHealth migrated to AWS cloud databases Shankar said eHealth migrated to AWS cloud databases in 2021 in a process that required 11 months of effort. He noted that before the migration, his team had expected it would actually take several years to migrate. The eHealth cloud database migration involved a three-phase strategy. In the first phase, eHealth looked to "lift and shift" its MySQL and PostgreSQL database deployments based on premises into AWS. The goal with the initial phase was to identify any potential gaps and then begin to formulate a plan to optimize the databases. In the second phase, eHealth started to consolidate its databases by moving to Amazon Aurora for its MySQL and PostgreSQL needs. Shankar noted that eHealth was also using MongoDB and migrated to DocumentDB on AWS for that database. "If you're wondering why we chose those two databases [AWS’ Aurora and DocumentDB], they are already best in class, decouple storage and compute, provide automated recovery and failover automated backups as well as security," Shankar said. The final phase of the migration focused on ensuring high availability and resiliency. Shankar explained that during the third phase eHealth built out its global replication capabilities for the cloud database deployments, and that was critical to enabling eHealth to complete the overall migration within 11 months.