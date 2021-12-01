AWS aims to ease cloud database management and migration

AWS on Dec. 1 introduced new updates to enable organizations to better manage and operate cloud databases.

The news came during the keynote address at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas delivered by Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon AI.

Among the cloud database moves is a new service called Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS, which brings machine learning capabilities for optimizing deployment and availability for the Amazon relational database service.

AWS also unveiled new support for SQL Server databases as part of Amazon RDS Custom, which enables organizations to have more control over database deployment and configuration. The vendor also updated the Amazon DynamoDB database with a new option for lower-utilization data, called Standard Infrequent Access.

"For DynamoDB, the new pricing tier is a clever way for customers to save money without having to physically move data to a slower tier," said Tony Baer, analyst at DbInsight.

"For DynamoDB, the new pricing tier is a clever way for customers to save money without having to physically move data to a slower tier," said Tony Baer, analyst at DbInsight.

For Gartner analyst Sid Nag, the overall direction that AWS is taking with its cloud database portfolio marks the cloud giant's steady forward momentum in cloud data management.

"With these announcements, AWS is extending and reinforcing their position as a database-platforms-as-a-service player, which also happens to be the fastest-growing market for AWS," Nag said. "They are also providing an optimization engine to lower costs that is focused on business outcomes."

During his keynote, Sivasubramanian said the goal of the new Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS service is to be able to send alerts to users about database problems, as well as provide the precise guidance needed to fix those problems.

"DevOps Guru for RDS goes beyond simply detecting the issues to actually explaining the causes and recommending fixes for complex database performance-related issues," he said.

Sivasubramanian said DevOps Guru for RDS is powered by machine learning models that have been trained on years of operational data from RDS. He added that the service can automatically identify and analyze a wide range of potential problems such as resource contention and unoptimized data queries.