Alluxio accelerates data orchestration, raises $50M

Data orchestration vendor Alluxio said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in Series C funding and also released a new platform update that accelerates data loading.

Alluxio, based in San Mateo, Calif., has an open source version and an enterprise edition of its namesake data orchestration platform that enables users to connect disparate data sources together on premises and across multi-cloud deployments.

The new Alluxio 2.7 platform update integrates enhanced data management capabilities that accelerate data loading.

Among the data loading enhancements is support for the Nvidia Data Loading Library that is used to help provision data for machine learning applications. Alluxio has also optimized its integration with the Presto query engine to improve query performance.

Mike Leone, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said he's encouraged by the direction Alluxio is going with its data orchestration layer as the distributed format of data continues to expand and organizations require improved data accessibility.

"Organizations need help in unifying data, ensuring timely and high-performant access to that data, and doing so in a trusted way," Leone said. "All of these areas are key innovation areas covered in Alluxio's latest release."

