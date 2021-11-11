Informatica Cloud Data Marketplace brings data to business users

Informatica today launched the Cloud Data Marketplace, a new service designed to enable organizations more easily find, share and use data for analytics, business intelligence, operations and machine learning.

The introduction of the Cloud Data Marketplace comes just a month after Informatica went public for the second time, with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol INFA.

Part of the reason why Informatica once again became a public company is its growth in the cloud and in particular with its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), unveiled in April. The vendor has been steadily expanding the Intelligent Data Management Cloud in 2021, adding data governance and data catalog services in July.

The Cloud Data Marketplace is the next step, extending Informatica's data catalog into a marketplace for data. The initial release of platform, available now, is for users to find data within their own organizations; it also provides the ability to pull in approved external data sets.

IDC Analyst Stewart Bond said his research firm has long expected that a technology similar to the Informatica data marketplace would emerge that would enable business users to find and acquire data as easily as they would shop for products online.

"Modern data environments include highly distributed, diverse, and dynamic data," Bond said. "That makes it difficult to find the best data to solve a problem or make a decision and use it appropriately within the guardrails of regulatory compliance. "

Informatica Cloud Data Marketplace is new version of an older idea Bond said the data marketplace is a business user-friendly data search and acquisition facility that uses data intelligence collected and curated by the Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform. "It may seem familiar to products Informatica has had in the past, because it is," Bond said. He explained that Informatica also has a data marketplace that is tightly coupled to the on-premises Axon data governance product, and there are also some similarities with Informatica’s Enterprise Data Catalog (EDC). The new data marketplace is a fully cloud-native system available independent of Axon and differs from EDC in that the marketplace is business-user oriented, whereas EDC is oriented towards a technical user, Bond noted. "Informatica is also not the only software vendor with a marketplace that allows business users to shop for data," Bond said. "But Informatica can differentiate itself from others by connecting automated data provisioning capabilities in the broader IDMC platform to the marketplace workflows." Those workflows can help business to integrate the data into the tools they are using for data analysis and business operations.