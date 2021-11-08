Deephaven extends real-time streaming data platform

Real-time data platforms are increasingly in demand as organizations aim to use event data for business operations and analytics.

Among the vendors in the industry is Deephaven Data Labs, which released an updated version of its data platform on Nov. 2 that provides users with new capabilities to publish Kafka data streams.

Deephaven, based in New York City, has both enterprise and community editions and provides a database platform for users to consume event streaming data. The Deephaven platform integrates a data query engine that enables users to analyze and use the data.

Among the primary applications for Deephaven is in financial services, which is where independent equities exchange MEMX uses the technology.

Craig Smith, head of development at MEMX, said Deephaven is an integral part of the organization's data environment. Data in the Deephaven data store is the source of information for MEMX and its clients' queries.

"Deephaven's ability to rapidly ingest data and make it available for processing and querying enables us to provide near real-time monitoring capabilities to our operations staff," Smith said.

Powering real-time event streaming and historical queries While real-time data queries are a core part of MEMX operations, the exchange also needs to query historical data. Smith said Deephaven provides the ability to merge intraday data into daily and historical data stores. He also that MEMX can query data in the Deephaven data store for reporting for internal applications, regulatory compliance and billing, and MEMX clients query the Deephaven data store for information related to their orders. The new support for publishing Kafka streams interests Smith as well, he said. Deephaven's real-time streaming data platform has a developer environment that enables users to build data queries. "The ability to make that distilled data available via Kafka streams could further expand our ability to define and extend our existing data pipelines," Smith said.