Instaclustr open sources Shotover data layer proxy

Cloud data services provider Instaclustr today said it is open sourcing the Shotover data layer proxy project.

Instaclustr, based in Redwood City, Calif., provides users with a series of different database-as-a-service (DBaaS) options, including PostgreSQL, Apache Cassandra and Redis.

The Shotover data layer proxy technology is a data layer proxy helps control the management and flow of database requests. Organizations can also use Shotover to route requests so data from one database can be cached or queried effectively in another.

Instaclustr has been working on Shotover internally for the past two years and has now decided to advance the project by making it available an open source platform. As an open source project, the goal is to spur wider use as well as contributions to further develop the data layer proxy.

Among the organizations that are looking to use the Shotover technology is communications and collaboration platform services provider PubNub, based in San Francisco. PubNub currently uses Instaclustr to host its Cassandra database.

Dara Kong, staff software engineer at PubNub, said that with Instaclustr’s support, PubNub is processing data amounting to 21 petabytes per month and delivering messages through its global messaging layer in under 40 milliseconds.

Kong said Shotover is a useful technology that helps application developers use multiple databases effectively.

"Too often, an application or service designed and built with one database in mind will evolve to take on new use cases -- for which a different database approach is clearly more appropriate," Kong said.

How Shotover data layer proxy helps organizations Kong noted that traditionally, developers would have to deploy the same applications or services to several different databases. He said Shotover is beneficial because it cleans up that redundancy. Shotover functions as a database proxy that enables PubNub to separate out data infrastructure from applications and services. "With Shotover, our developers don’t have to change application code or business logic to use data however they like," Kong said. PubNub plans on deploying Shotover alongside the Redis database service to help optimize its data architecture. Kong said that PubNub's developers will appreciate the ability to eliminate weeks of work associated with rewriting their applications to accommodate database changes. "The benefits of Shotover promise to be potentially transformative for us from a developer time and efficiency perspective," Kong said.