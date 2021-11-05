Reltio advances master data management with $120M fund raise

Cloud master data management platform provider Reltio is looking to grow its business with a new $120 million round of funding.

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Reltio was founded in 2011 and has raised $237 million in funding to date, and according to the vendor has a valuation of $1.7 billion.

Reltio earmarked the new funding, made public on Nov. 4, is to help it grow its go-to-market and engineering efforts as it builds out its cloud data platform.

At the foundation of Reltio's platform is cloud master data management (MDM) technology. The vendor has expanded its MDM functionality over the years with data integration capabilities.

Doug Henschen, analyst at Constellation Research, said Reltio’s strength is enabling organizations to synthesize many sources of data including complex data types.

"Back when it was a startup, ten years ago, Reltio led the way in bringing master data management capabilities into the cloud," Henschen said. "The company has since broadened its charter to solving big challenges such as resolving identity when building connected customer experiences. "

Going beyond master data management could lead to IPO Reltio founder, chairman and CTO Manish Sood led the company as CEO until September 2020, when new CEO Chris Hylen took over. Sood said the vendor has continued to build out its technology over the last year, which is what led to the new fundraising that is intended to accelerate its growth. Reltio CEO Chris Hylen said his goal is to help the vendor become what is known as a “rule of 40” organization. The rule of 40 is a financial axiom that states a SaaS vendor should have revenue growth and a profitability margin that is greater than or equal to 40%. "We want to be a world class rule of 40 growth company," Hylen said. "If we do that and we execute on that, we'll have plenty of options, including an IPO."

Expanding master data management with data integration Among Reltio's recent advancements is the vendor’s integration hub, which is part of the Reltio Connected Data Platform release 2021.3 that became available on Oct. 21. Sood explained that vendor’s vision is to ensure that organizations can bring data together with information from the Reltio platform to drive operational use of data across the enterprise. "Our goal through Reltio integration hub is to facilitate that easier flow of information both into Reltio as well as out of Reltio into different applications and business processes," Sood said.