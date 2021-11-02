Microsoft advances Cosmos DB and previews SQL Server 2022

Microsoft introduced a series of data services enhancements at its Microsoft Ignite virtual conference on Nov. 2.

Among the new data services is a preview of SQL Server 2022.

SQL Server had its last major milestone update two years ago, with the SQL Server 2019 update. A big focus with the 2022 update for SQL server is a tighter integration with the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is giving the Cosmos DB database a series of incremental updates, including indexing metrics to help optimize query performance and a new Patch API that enables optimized partial document updates in the database.

"Cosmos DB remains a strong multimodel nonrelational DBMS [database management system] offering," said Gartner analyst Adam Ronthal. "In providing a platform with multiple nonrelational APIs, Microsoft positions Cosmos DB as a flexible, modern DBMS for cloud native applications."

In Ronthal's view, Microsoft is taking a different approach with Cosmos DB than some of its core competitors in providing a multimodel nonrelational platform rather than multiple best-fit engineered systems.

"This provides a unified approach which will be appealing to organizations looking to consolidate their data management landscape," Ronthal said.