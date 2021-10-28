Yugabyte raises $188M to grow distributed SQL database

Yugabyte said today it raised $188 million in Series C funding to advance its go-to-market and database engineering efforts.

The new funding is the second time this year the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based distributed SQL database vendor has raised money.

In March, Yugabyte said it raised $48 million in a Series B-1 round. That followed the vendor's $30 million B round in 2020, which came alongside the appointment of new CEO Bill Cook.

Yugabyte's open source database provides API compatibility with both the Apache Cassandra and PostgreSQL databases. Yugabyte has both on-premises and cloud-managed offerings for its YugabyteDB database.

The market for distributed transactional database management systems is an area of increasing interest to many organizations, according to Gartner analyst Merv Adrian.

He noted that since distributed databases allow transactions to be performed on any of the distributed nodes of a database instance without a loss of data integrity, they are popular with large, multinational companies that spend a lot of money on IT.

"Yugabyte is one of several vendors targeting this use case aggressively, and their move to the cloud and microservices helps both with differentiation and with targeting a hot marketplace," Adrian said.

He added that Yugabyte provides its customers a choice between fully managed and self-managed deployments, which enables the vendor to target different development and operational cultures and broadens its appeal.

The new funding shows that they are being noticed where it counts, and the opportunity to ramp up both engineering and sales will help them expand their foothold and compete in a rapidly growing segment. Merv AdrianAnalyst, Gartner

"The new funding shows that they are being noticed where it counts, and the opportunity to ramp up both engineering and sales will help them expand their foothold and compete in a rapidly growing segment," Adrian said.