Informatica goes public again as data management grows

Informatica once again became a public company on Oct. 27, listing on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol INFA.

The stock exchange listing for Informatica marks a return to the public markets after the vendor was taken private in a $5.3 billion deal in 2015.

Informatica was founded in 1993 and first went public on the NASDAQ in 1999.

The vendor has undergone significant transition in recent years, under the direction of CEO Amit Walia, who took the top job at Informatica in January 2020. A key focus under Walia's direction has been a move toward the Informatica Intelligent Cloud to deliver data services.

When Informatica went private in 2015, it was at a time when big data was fast becoming popular and it was starting to become clear that the future was in going to the cloud, said Hyoun Park, an analyst at Amalgam Insights.

The adjustments that Informatica needed to make, such as moving perpetual license business to a subscription model, weren't aligned to the quarterly demands of the public market at that time, in Park's view.

"Going public indicates that Informatica's investors, Permira and CPPIB, feel comfortable that the current product portfolio is mature and market-ready as cloud-based products and that the go-to-market capabilities are poised for growth sufficient to justify an IPO," Park said.