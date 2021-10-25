Trino set to advance open source SQL query performance

The open source Trino distributed SQL query engine has had a big year in 2021 and is gearing up for more innovation in the year to come.

At the recent Trino Summit virtual event, supporters and users of Trino detailed use cases for the open source distributed SQL query engine. The event was sponsored by commercial Trino vendor Starburst, one of the leading contributors to the Trino open source project.

Before 2021, Trino was known as PrestoSQL, which was a competitive effort to a related technology backed by Linux Foundation known as PrestoDB.

At the Trino Summit, multiple users including LinkedIn, Electronic Arts, Robinhood and DoorDash took the virtual stage to explain how their organizations are using Trino at scale to enable distributed data queries.

"We use Trino to build our core data query platform that empowers us to make data-driven analysis and decisions," said Grace Lu, a senior software engineer at investing app vendor Robinhood, during a user session on Oct. 22.

How Trino help Robinhood with a distributed SQL engine Robinhood uses Trino for its own internal-facing applications. Those applications include data analytics and business intelligence, as well as overall platform visibility to help troubleshoot availability and performance problems. Robinhood has multiple Trino clusters that connect to different data sources and enable the company's users to run queries against those data sources. Among the data sources are multiple PostgreSQL databases Robinhood uses as its primary transactional data source. Robinhood also uses an Alation data catalog as well as the Looker analytics platform, which are both connected to Robinhood's data sources with Trino to enable users to query data.

DoorDash is onboarding Trino for distributed SQL queries The pandemic has sparked an upsurge in business for food delivery services, including DoorDash. In a user session on Oct. 21, Akshat Nair, engineering manager at the San Francisco-based company, detailed how the organization uses Trino to enable distributed data queries. DoorDash has a complex data architecture that uses PostgreSQL, Apache Cassandra and CockroachDB as core data sources. For real-time event streaming, DoorDash uses Kafka. Some of the data lands in a Snowflake cloud data warehouse, while other data flows to an Amazon S3-based data lake. DoorDash is now in an early adoption phase for Trino and is using it to enable queries across its data architecture, Nair said. DoorDash's initial use case is similar to that of Robinhood, enabling internal users to run data analytics on business processes and operations. "We are in an adoption phase at this point in time, so the volume of queries is not huge, but the data being processed is measured in terabytes and petabytes for some of these tables," Nair said. DoorDash has a complex data architecture and is now starting to use Trino to enable distributed SQL queries.