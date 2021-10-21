SolarWinds expands DataOps portfolio with Database Mapper

SolarWinds is expanding its portfolio of software tools for organizations to manage databases and data operations.

The IT management software vendor on Oct.19 unveiled its Database Mapper and Task Factory, which bring new DataOps capabilities gained with SolarWinds’ acquisition of database tools vendor SentryOne in October 2020.

SolarWinds has been best known in recent years as the victim of a massive data hack discovered in December 2020 in which nation-state hackers burrowed into thousands of U.S. government agencies and private organizations. But the vendor, based in Tulsa, Okla., also provides a suite of databases and database management systems among its other enterprise IT software products.

After the SentryOne acquisition, SolarWinds expanded and enhanced the new database tools.

Database Mapper is a DataOps tool for understanding where data in different databases. It now includes data lineage capabilities to help users better understand where data comes from. Task Factory is a data pipeline tool enhanced with new low-code capabilities to make it easier for users to build data workflows.

The integration and expansion of the SentryOne data tools into the SolarWinds portfolio is part of a broad effort from SolarWinds to build more capabilities for DataOps.

In June, the vendor launched SolarWinds Database Insights for SQL Server, which merges SQL Sentry, which was the flagship product of SentryOne, with technology from SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer.

SolarWinds is headed in the right direction with its DataOps portfolio, said Stephen Elliot, an IDC analyst.

"With new public cloud-based database models, users are now asking for more platform coverage, and the ability to integrate that data with other tools to obtain an end-to-end view of a service," Elliot said. " For efficient and effective root cause analysis and resolution, this is becoming paramount."

Database Mapper brings data lineage to DataOps Rohini Kasturi, chief product officer at SolarWinds, said understanding how data changes over time is a core capability that the Database Mapper tool has refined. Kasturi noted that databases are often tied to applications and keeping track of where data originated from can be comlicated. With data lineage, Database Mapper now provides more visibility to database administrators to identify the path that data has taken into a database, and then ultimately out to an application. Another new area for Database Mapper is dependency mapping for applications. Kasturi explained that as organizations scale out application workloads they often realize that they are dependent on the scalability of an underlying database. So it's important for organizations to understand a given application's database dependencies to provide better visibility and options for workload scaling, he noted.

Database documentation for DataOps workflows Kasturi also highlighted a new feature in Database Mapper that SolarWinds refers to as automated database documentation. The documentation feature is not focused on documenting features of how the database works, but rather on generating metadata documentation for what's in the database. The documentation feature is similar to capabilities provided by a data catalog, as it enables tagging of data, such as personally identifiable information. The data documentation in the SolarWinds Database Mapper can cover both on-premises and cloud data sources, including Salesforce.com.