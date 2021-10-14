Alation looks to boost data intelligence with Lyngo Analytics

Alation said today it acquired privately held startup Lyngo Analytics.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Los Altos, Calif., Lyngo Analytics is a stealth stage startup that is building out capabilities to help improve data insights.

The vendor’s key innovation is a machine learning-based technology for natural language processing (NLP) that translates inquiries into SQL queries. The acquisition is the first for Alation since it raised $110 million in funding in June to grow its data intelligence platform.

Alation's acquisition of Lyngo is in line with advances Alation has been making in its core catalog product, said IDC analyst Stewart Bond. He noted that among Alation's recent releases is a data governance tool that uses data intelligence provided by the catalog.

"The innovation of Lyngo Analytics is in its ability to turn natural language into SQL queries, but it cannot do so without gathering data intelligence," Bond said. "Lyngo Analytics will have access to data intelligence in the Alation catalog, and Alation will have access to the intelligence of Lyngo and its co-founders to enhance the usability of Alation for business and technical users now, and in the future as more intelligent app experiences are built to leverage the catalog."