Google expands Cloud Spanner database with PostgreSQL

With the general release of Big Query Omni and a new PostgresQL interface for Google Cloud Spanner, Google is expanding the databases and data service capabilities on its cloud platform with a series of introductions at the tech giant’s Google Next ’21 virtual event starting Oct. 12.

Google first released BigQuery Omni in preview a year ago. The BigQuery Omni service provides a multi-cloud capability for Google's BigQuery data analytics platform.

Also at the virtual conference, Google unveiled a preview of a managed Spark service on Google Cloud that will provide users with a serverless capability to rapidly query data.

The open source PostgreSQL interface for the Cloud Spanner database platform is in preview.

"Google keeps pushing the data agenda and it is multi-cloud," said Holger Mueller, analyst at Constellation Research. "With that it acknowledges that data for enterprises is fragmented across public clouds."

Bringing PostgreSQL to Google Cloud Spanner Mueller noted that in addition to recognizing that data is a multi-cloud reality, Google wants to meet developers where there are, which is why it added a PostgreSQL interface to Cloud Spanner. In a breakout session at Google Next, Andi Gutmans, general manager and vice president of databases at Google Cloud, explained that Cloud Spanner is a fully managed relational database that offers the familiarity and developer experience of a relational database, and the scalability of a NoSQL database. "As wonderful and unique as Spanner is, it wasn't the most accessible database for developers," Gutmans said. Gutmans noted that with the new PostgreSQL interface for Cloud Spanner, developers can take use their existing PostgreSQL skills and tools with Cloud Spanner. "Starting today, you can create Cloud Spanner databases that use PostgreSQL dialect and connect with its open wire protocol," Gutmans said.