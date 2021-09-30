Ascend extends flex-code data connectors

Data platform vendor Ascend on Sept. 30 introduced a new set of flex-code connectors that are in preview immediately, with general availability expected by the end of the year.

Connecting to different data sources is often a challenge for enterprises, posing two key problems: how to read data and how to write data.

With the new connectors, Ascend is aiming to help its users with both data connection challenges.

Ascend first introduced its read-only flex-code connectors in December 2020 as a low-code approach to building out data pipelines.

The new flex-code write connectors will enable users to write data back to an original source from connected applications that could include data analytics and business intelligence tools.

"The extension of the flex-connector framework with new flex-code write connectors is a natural progression for Ascend, and it's something data teams are asking for as they progress down their data transformation journeys," said Mike Leone, an analyst with Enterprise Strategy Group.

Why writing data with Ascend flex connectors matters Leone noted that Ascend already serves as an intelligent intermediary between data sources and the data tooling ecosystem. Ascend's new flex-code write connectors provide a low-code interface for users to create data pipelines. In his view, the flex-code write connectors are enabling data teams to add more value to data stakeholders. Teams could write processed data from the Ascend platform directly to the external tool of choice, including BI platforms, notebooks or other analytic platforms, using the same languages and tools customers are already using. Sean Knapp, founder and CEO of Ascend, said he was shocked by the high level of adoption for the initial flex-code connectors that only provided read access. The extension of the flex-connector framework with new flex-code write connectors is a natural progression for Ascend, and it's something data teams are asking for as they progress down their data transformation journeys. Mike LeoneAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group He noted that before the flex-code connectors, Ascend had a less customizable set of connectors for data sources. and users were typically focused on connecting to data in data lakes. With the flex-code connector model, more customers started to find it easier to connect to operational systems and databases. "Once we brought out the flex-code model with the low-code interface, we just saw a flood of data," Knapp said.