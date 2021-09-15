Kafka streaming data gets governance from Confluent

Apache Kafka data streaming vendor Confluent enhanced its platform with governance capabilities to give users more control and security and ability to meet compliance requirements.

Streaming data provides a real-time approach for organizations to benefit from real-time events, though it does come with a few challenges, among them being governance.

Confluent, at the virtual Kafka Summit America 2021 on Sept. 14, said its new Stream Governance feature is now generally available to users of the Confluent Cloud platform.

Confluent's cloud platform is based on the open source Apache Kafka data event streaming technology, providing organizations with a managed service.

Stream Governance also integrates a stream lineage capability that enables administrators to track where data comes from and where it is going.

How Instacart uses Kafka event streams to improve grocery delivery Among the users speaking at the conference was Dusty Pearce, vice president of infrastructure at Instacart. In a keynote chat with Confluent co-founder Jun Rao, Pearce detailed how the online grocery retailer has used Kafka and Confluent's services to help meet growing demand during the pandemic. "One of the things that happens with really rapid growth is you don't have the staff and you can't wait around to build the engineering team to build these very large systems and take care of them at scale," Pearce said. "So we knew very early on that we wanted an aggressive managed services strategy." Dusty Pearce, vice president of infrastructure at Instacart. Pearce noted that data in motion, enabled by Kafka, is the backbone of many systems at Instacart that help to improve customer experience for ordering groceries online. Streaming data also helps power Instacart's inventory dashboard, which Pearce emphasized it is fundamental to his company's business. "If you order milk and it's not there, you get upset, so we don't want you to order something that's not there so we're constantly trying to get updates," Pearce said.