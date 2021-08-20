With Amazon MemoryDB, AWS takes aim at Redis in the cloud

AWS has expanded its cloud database portfolio with a new service for Redis.

The Amazon MemoryDB for Redis service became generally available on Aug. 19 and provides a cloud database service that is compatible with the popular open source Redis in-memory database.

Development of Redis has been led by a commercial entity tknown as Redis Labs until August 11 when the vendor rebranded simply as Redis.

With its Amazon MemoryDB for Redis service, AWS is set to provide its cloud users with a fully managed Redis database that aims to provide high performance and low latency with an in-memory approach.

AWS initially made MemoryDB available in the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. It hopes to attract organizations that use a Redis database and want to run it as an AWS-managed service.

In the view of Merv Adrian, a Gartner analyst, AWS continues to fill its portfolio with offerings such as MemoryDB that represent high-value, high-frequency use cases with broadly available skills.

"Redis has a sizeable, enthusiastic community that knows its value and will find this service attractive," Adrian said. "As with other market entries, AWS will shake things up, raise visibility and challenge existing providers -- but will open more opportunities for them too."

Redis isn't worried about Amazon MemoryDB AWS isn't the first cloud vendor to offer its own managed service for Redis. Microsoft has the Azure Cache for Redis service, and Google has the fully managed Memorystore for Redis. Mike Anand, chief marketing officer at Redis, said that since the vendor was founded more than a decade ago, Redis has simultaneously been competing and partnering with AWS, as well as other platform providers that have launched their own open source Redis-based services. "This reality has driven us to deliver truly differentiated enterprise functionality in our commercial offerings, while driving the development of open source Redis to be recognized as a database in the market," Anand said. Redis introduced a series of new features, including real-time data and enhanced machine learning, coming to its commercial offerings at the vendor's RedisConf virtual event in April. Anand noted that Redis offers multiple paths for customers to purchase and deploy Redis Enterprise Cloud on AWS. He added that Redis also provides that ability to deploy on premises and across multi-cloud architectures.