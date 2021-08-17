Confluent builds out Kafka event streaming platform

Confluent updated its namesake cloud platform with new event streaming capabilities for organizations to use data in motion.

The Confluent Q3 2021 update is generally available today and is the first major update for Confluent since the vendor’s IPO on June 24.

Confluent is one of the leading contributors to the open source Apache Kafka event streaming technology and with its Confluent Cloud platform provides a managed service in the cloud for Kafka.

With the update, Confluent expanded the capabilities of its ksqlDB event streaming database, which will now enable users to rapidly query streaming Kafka data. The update also provides a cluster linking capability that will support multi-cloud event streaming querying and deployments.

Dave Menninger, an analyst at Ventana Research, noted that cluster linking was introduced as a preview feature in Confluent 6.0 and is now also generally available. Cluster linking provides features required to keep distributed implementations in sync as well as provides disaster recovery options.

"Given the rising importance of data in motion to many organizations, I suspect these features will be considered essential and are not easily achieved with Apache Kafka on its own," Menninger commented.

Confluent moves to quarterly release cycle for event streaming The Q3 2021 release is not just the first new release since Confluent had its IPO. It's also the first in a new quarterly approach to release. Dan Rosanova, head of product management for Confluent Cloud, explained that Confluent is continually working on updates for its platform, but by releasing updates quarterly, it will make it easier for organizations to understand and learn about new features. One feature that users have seen for a year in preview is cluster linking.. Rosanova noted that a core capability that cluster linking will enable is better multi-cloud and easier to manage support.