Couchbase NoSQL database adds relational capabilities

Couchbase is out today with the general availability of its updated NoSQL database providing users with a series of new features that aim to narrow the gap between NoSQL and relational databases.

The Couchbase 7.0 release comes a week after the open source NoSQL database vendor had its IPO and is the first major update since the Couchbase 6.5 release that came out in October 2019.

The new version provides new SQL query capabilities including multi-document SQL ACID (atomicity, consistency, isolation and durability) transactions that provide more scalability and performance for users.

A key highlight of the Couchbase 7.0 release is what the vendor refers to as scopes and collections. The purpose of scopes and collection is to have a new type of organizing capability for the NoSQL database that mimics the tables and schema approach of a relational database.

Couchbase is what is known as a "schema-less database" and previously did not have a schema type of feature.

Features common to relational databases The scopes and collections capabilities are key advancements, along with multiple document transactions, said Carl Olofson, an analyst at IDC. When multiple applications develop document databases, those documents may contain overlapping data. When that happens, there must be a mechanism for coordinating the overlap. With document collections, documents that are unique to an application and documents that are shared are handled together, which delivers the same simplicity as before, but without the duplication and synchronization problem. With multi-document SQL ACID transactions, when an action occurs involving updates in multiple documents, that action either succeeds altogether, or fails altogether, keeping the data consistent, Olofson said. "This [multi-document SQL ACID transactions] has been a common feature in relational databases for decades but adding it to document databases makes them capable of supporting the more sophisticated operations that business applications require," Olofson said. "The overall effect is to enable Couchbase to move up the food chain from being focused on end-user and edge data applications to a range of more complex business process-based transactions,” he said.