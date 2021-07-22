Observable expands enterprise data visualization platform

Observable expanded its data visualization platform on July 21 with launch of a new enterprise offering that is generally available now.

Based in San Francisco, the startup provides a SaaS cloud platform for data visualization that maps the relationship between different data points that can help users with data analytics and business intelligence applications.

Observable has targeted smaller data teams so far, and is now expanding with an enterprise offering that brings enhanced security controls and dedicated support.

Observable has a free tier that enables individuals to build data visualizations. On top of that is the Teams tier, which enables smaller groups to use private data sources and collaborate on data virtualization. The new Enterprise tier is intended for organizations with 25 or more users.

Among Observable's users is Sumitovant Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York City.

Steve Prewitt, global head of digital innovation at Sumitovant Biopharma Inc., said his team brings data scientists and software developers together to address challenges such as looking for better ways to identify the best drugs and simulation modeling to help shorten clinical trials.

"Data is the lifeblood of the company," Prewitt said. "We think about data management as a strategic asset."

Observable enables users to create data visualizations for different data sources, via a web interface.

Bringing data observability to Sumitovant Observable is based on the open source D3 (Data-Driven Documents) data visualization technology and provides templates as well as a user interface that makes it easier for organizations to build complex visualizations. Prewitt noted that his team needs to build out what he referred as extremely custom visualizations. Observable helps his team do that. "We were very interested in creating unique experiences for users that drew them into the data," Prewitt said. Data is the lifeblood of the company. We think about data management as a strategic asset. Steve PrewittGlobal head of digital innovation, Sumitovant Biopharma Inc. Among the custom visualizations Prewitt's team has built with Observable is a visualization of the relationships that exist between academic researchers and the publications in which they publish their project results. Observable has also helped to visualize a deeper understanding of populations with rare diseases for which Sumitovant has a potential drug therapy. Prewitt's team created a decision tree analysis data visualization to identify influential medical professionals who are important to help with a particular biopharmaceutical project or trial.