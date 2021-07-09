Rockset adds MySQL connector to real-time indexing database

Real-time indexing database vendor Rockset advanced its vision of a converged database with the general availability of new integrations with the MySQL and PostgreSQL databases.

Rockset, based in San Mateo, Calif., has developed a database technology that enables analytics queries across different data types including time series, structured and unstructured data.

One key challenge, however, has been with operational data stores where data is stored in a relational database such as MySQL or PostgreSQL as a system of record. Rockset is aiming to overcome that problem with a direct integration that makes it easier for data from MySQL- and PostgreSQL-compatible databases to be replicated into Rockset, where users can then use the data for real-time analytics.

Rockset made the new integrations generally available on July 8. The MySQL and PostgreSQL integration connectors have been available as a preview technology since April and have had a few early users.

Among Rockset's users is Dimona, a clothing vendor based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Igor Blumberg, technology director at Dimona, said the company uses Amazon Aurora, a MySQL-compatible cloud database. Blumberg noted that Dimona's database system controls and keeps data on all aspects of the company's operations including finance, inventory, production and sales.

Rockset for inventory tracking A problem Dimona has faced is how to keep track of its inventory accurately and in real time. Blumberg said the company maintains several warehouses. Within each warehouse are multiple locations for inventory, such as shelves or pallets that contain clothing items. Blumberg referred to these locations as addresses that are constantly shifting over the course of a day. Meanwhile, Dimona needs to keep track of where all its inventory is. Rockset provides a set of data connectors that help pull in data from a source destination so that it can be indexed in the Rockset real-time database. To help enable real-time data visibility, Dimona replicates the Aurora database to Rockset and then queries Rockset for the current inventory. Blumberg said the live replication of MySQL to Rockset has made it easier keep all the data updated. "We don't need to worry about keeping the database cache layer updated," Blumberg said. "We can focus on our business and let Rockset calculate the inventory."