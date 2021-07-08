Silk advances cloud data migration with $55M funding round

Cloud data migration platform vendor Silk said it raised $55 million in a Series B funding round to ramp up go-to-market efforts for its technology that enables users to optimize database deployment in the cloud.

Migrating databases to the cloud can often be a complex challenge with technical problems, cost concerns and data management requirements.

Silk, based in Needham, Mass., revealed the new funding on July 7. The startup is among the vendors aiming to help organizations with the challenge of optimizing the migration and management of cloud databases.

What Silk does for traditional relational databases is somewhat unusual, said Bryan Betts, principal analyst at Freeform Dynamics.

The vendor provides an abstraction layer that is able to work both with public clouds and on-site platforms. As such, the Silk approach should interest organizations that need to migrate or replicate existing database applications to the cloud.

"Our research suggests there's a big pool of older database applications that need rehoming as their current hardware platforms reach end of life," Betts said. "And for those users, this presents a solution that's, potentially, a lot simpler, faster and cheaper than a complete cloud-native rewrite."

As for potential limitations, Betts noted that Silk is tailored to running big relational databases in the public cloud and is less effective for other types of databases, including those that are already cloud native.

"But once you move away from those traditional databases, it has less to offer," Betts said. "Modern cloud-native databases don't have to compromise or adapt to run in a public cloud."

Why Silk is raising money for cloud database management and migration Dani Golan, CEO and founder of Silk, said the past year and the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many organizations. But with the increasing volume of remote work and an even more distributed workforce, the need for cloud databases has grown. "In 2020, it became very clear to global companies that they need to move most mission-critical environments to the cloud," Golan said. He said funding will help Silk develop its partner programs, as well as build out its technology for improved performance as it tries to grow its business and attract new customers.