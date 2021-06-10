Quest updates Erwin Data Modeling and Data Intelligence

Quest Software on Thursday released a pair of new updates for its Erwin Data Modeler and Erwin data intelligence technologies.

The Data Modeler 2021 R1 update is generally available today, while the Data Intelligence 11 update is set for availability in early July, according to Quest.

The updates comes after Quest acquired Erwin in January. With Data Modeling, the Erwin platform gets new capabilities that will enable support for both SQL and NoSQL databases, including native support for Couchbase, MongoDB and Apache Cassandra. The Erwin Data Intelligence platform update is getting new dashboard capabilities to help users better visualize and optimize data.

IDC analyst Stewart Bond said that the direction Quest is taking its data business with the new Erwin features follows an expected path after the acquisition earlier this year.

"Quest sees the importance of intelligence about data in data analytics and data operations use cases, and it shows in the enhancements in version 11 of the product," Bond said.

Quest brings more visibility to Data Intelligence

Among the new features in the Erwin data intelligence 11 update are a series of enhanced dashboards that provide more visibility for users.

Bond noted that the data stewardship dashboard now provides intelligence to data stewards and IT operations roles, and the data literacy dashboard provides the connection of what the data actually means to the business.

"Leveraging intelligence about data is telling organizations how data is actually being used, not how they think it is being used," Bond said.

Heath Thompson, president and general manager of Quest's Information Systems Management business unit, said the Erwin Data Intelligence update is a key part of Quest's vision for what he called data empowerment.

"It's the idea of really empowering our customers to maximize the value of their data," Thompson said. "It goes across three pillars: data operations, data protection, and data governance. Underpinning the whole thing is data intelligence."