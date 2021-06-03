Cribl aims to ease data observability with LogStream update

Data observability vendor Cribl updated its LogStream platform with a new release that integrates usability improvements for the platform.

The vendor, based in San Francisco, develops the LogStream data pipeline technology that enables organizations to clean and organize data so that it can be sent to other data platforms for observability and analytics.

With the new LogStream 3.0 version, released in general availability on June 2, Cribl said it is making it easier for users to define and share observability pipeline configurations with a feature called LogStream Packs.

Until now, LogStream had largely been deployed on premises, with its cloud service in beta. Alongside the LogStream 3.0 update, Cribl is making the LogStream Cloud generally available as a managed service for data observability.

Among the use cases for Cribl's data observability technology is to improve data flow into the Splunk platform.

The MIAX Exchange Group, which manages 15% of the world's financial option volume daily, is one of Cribl's customers. The group uses the LogStream platform to create an observability data pipeline into Splunk.

Gov Gopal, principal technologist and site reliability engineer at MIAX, said that as part of the initial rollout of LogStream, the company is handling approximately 100 GB per day of data and expects that volume to keep growing.

MIAX uses LogStream to shape and enrich production systems events before they are indexed in Splunk.

"Moving forward, the focus will be to use Cribl to increase data services while controlling the growth of data in Splunk," Gopal said.

Gopal noted that his team is interested in the Packs feature in LogStream 3.0. He said he anticipates that after reviewing all the available Packs, MIAX will have some ideas about how to enhance its existing data flow and will consider other events and metrics -- that are currently not indexed in Splunk -- that could be onboarded into the platform.

Advancing the data observability pipeline The concept of the data observability pipeline that Cribl has enabled with LogStream should resonate in the data management market, said Bob Laliberte, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. Laliberte said most organizations have an assortment of tools to monitor specific areas or functions within the data center and cloud environments. Unfortunately, most of the data collected by these tools remain siloed and space is often constrained. The space constraint means that there is a limited amount of storage, and as such, organizations have to decide or are forced to decide how much data to keep, typically measured in days, weeks or months, Laliberte explained. The vendor's answer to the data collection challenge is not to replace existing tools and agents, but rather to collect all the data from them while deduplicating and normalizing it. Cribl enables a layer of abstraction between the agents and tools. This enables every analytics and observability tool to access all the data an organization collects, Laliberte said. The platform also enables organizations to reduce the input into their collection of tools, which will save them money on licensing and storage costs. This is the essence of Cribl; it enables you to observe more but pay less while doing it. Bob LaliberteAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group Cribl also uses low-cost cloud storage that enables organizations to keep data for longer periods of time. Laliberte noted that keeping large volumes of data is fundamental for observability because an organization often doesn't know what it needs to look for. The ability to query all or a much greater amount of the data is therefore extremely useful. "The platform also enables organizations to reduce the input into their collection of tools, which will save them money on licensing and storage costs," Laliberte said. "This is the essence of Cribl; it enables you to observe more but pay less while doing it."