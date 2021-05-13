ChaosSearch brings SQL to cloud data lake platform

ChaosSearch expanded its namesake data platform with an update available today that provides new APIs that enable users to use SQL queries on cloud data lake storage.

The vendor, based in Boston, been building out its cloud data lake platform over the past year, launching its 2.0 platform with an ElasticSearch API in 2019.

ChaosSearch technology enables organizations to organize and query data stored in cloud object storage, such as Amazon S3. With the ElasticSearch API, ChaosSearch helped with log data searches and now the platform is being expanded with a SQL API that will expand the platform to support analytics and business intelligence technologies.

Among the organizations that use the ChaosSearch data platform is educational technology vendor Blackboard, based in Reston, Va. Joel Snook, director of DevOps engineering at Blackboard, explained that Blackboard's SaaS offerings are deployed in multiple AWS regions across the globe. producing hundreds of terabytes of ingestible logs a month.

"Our initial driver for moving to ChaosSearch was to centralize into one solution across multiple product lines with a familiar look and feel to an ELK stack [ElasticSearch, Logstash, Kibana] which the team was most familiar with," Snook said.

Expanding ChaosSearch with SQL Snook noted that Blackboard uses multiple business intelligence products in its environment, but that the BI tools don't overlap with the log dashboard capabilities from ChaosSearch. With the new SQL capabilities in ChaosSearch, Blackboard will have an opportunity to consolidate processes and use ChaosSearch as a data engine for more than just log data. ChaosSearch CEO Ed Walsh noted that data consumers generally want to use their own tools to analyze data, but still need access to the data. With the increasing use of cloud data lakes, requiring users to copy and move data into a separate tool is not a scalable or efficient approach, Walsh said. He explained that with ChaosSearch, data in a cloud data lake is not moved or transformed. Rather, ChaosSearch overlays on top of it with a data index to help identify data sets, and an API layer that enables access.