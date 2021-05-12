Kafka users detail real-time data benefits

Kafka event streaming technology is helping automakers produce fast cars and motorcycles.

At the Kafka Summit Europe virtual conference on May 12, several major corporations outlined how they are using Kafka, as new options emerge to make it easier to operate and deploy Kafka.

The open source Apache Kafka technology provides data streaming capabilities that helps organizations use real-time data.

At the Kafka Summit, Confluent, one of the leading contributors to the Kafka project, introduced new commercial services, including a Kafka for Kubernetes offering that will enable users to run the technology on premises and in cloud-native environments.

Among the users who spoke about how they use Kafka in production environments was a representative from automaker BMW Group.

In a keynote session, Felix Bohm, product manager IoT plant solutions and data streaming, talked about how Kafka is helping the automaker improve operations.

Bohm explained that BMW Group needed to provide data to all of its applications, from different sources across its manufacturing process. BMW also wanted to decouple data from being tethered to a specific piece of hardware or system, to enable more flexibility. BMW also wanted to have better insights into where data was coming from.

BMW is using Kafka in its operations to stream data and provide insight into where data is coming from, making it possible to better understand real-time events. The better visibility into real-time data can help ensure stability, which is critically important for the automaker, Bohm said.

"Stability is really key in manufacturing, as a few seconds outage or a few minutes outage can cost you quite a lot of money when the plants are shut down and people have to go home," Bohm said.

Speeding ahead with Kafka at Porsche BMW Group isn't the only automobile manufacturer that has embraced Kafka. In a user session, Sridhar Mamella, data streaming manager at Porsche AG, explained how the high-end car maker is using real-time data with Kafka. "At Porsche, it's all about speed and fast cars equals fast data," Mamella said. "Porsche is on route to becoming a real-time company." Mamella said Porsche has deployed Kafka on such applications as delivering notifications to different areas of the manufacturing process. In another user session, Naresh Yegireddi, lead data engineer for the Sony PlayStation system, explained how the gaming platform vendor is benefiting from real-time data streaming with Kafka.

Playing ahead with Kafka in real time Yegireddi said Sony PlayStation uses Kafka to stream data from different sources into operational data stores where the data can be analyzed. One application in which Tegireddi’s team is using Kafka is to handle price comparisons across different gaming publishers and vendors. In the interactive gaming industry, consumers have many choices and many online marketplaces where they buy games, and pricing is ultra-competitive. "There is always a possibility that if we can get to know about the insights of what our competitors price matrix looks like, that will be super useful for our pricing team to come up with strategies to be competitive all the time," Yegireddi said.