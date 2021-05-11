K2View updates DataOps platform with data fabric automation

K2view updated its Data Fabric platform with a new release out May 11 to help organizations improve how they integrate and manage data.

K2View's data fabric helps organization integrate data from different sources enabling DataOps, so that data can be used for analytics and business intelligence applications.

The new release of the K2View Data Fabric platform adds a data catalog capability as well as enhanced automation to help organizations more easily connect and integrate data sources.

Forrester analyst Noel Yuhanna said the new release automates the data orchestration and microservices capabilities within its data fabric system, which should accelerate adoption.

"K2View's data fabric solution continues to evolve to address the growing market need to simplify the deployment of business use cases," Yuhanna said. "Automation is the key to success when it comes to data fabric deployments. No one wants to deploy use cases that take months or years; they want it to be done in a few days."

Automated data catalog Yuval Perlov, CTO at K2View, said the new data catalog will show users what data they have and where it came from. He also noted that K2View has developed its data catalog with a no-code interface that doesn't require system implementers to manually configure and update. The latest update of the K2View Data Fabric platform integrates a data catalog capability that enables users to visualize data relationships and DataOps. "You can now have automatic data lineage all the way from the API to the target and the source systems with no work from the implementer," Perlov said. K2View is using the open source OrientDB graph database as a component of the data catalog, Perlov explained. The graph database piece helps to map the relationships between data. On top of the graph capabilities, Perlov noted that K2View has added its own integration to help catalog data across its data fabric platform in a fully automated approach.

How K2View enables DataOps with Broadway At the core of the new K2View update is a DataOps technology engine that the company refers to as Broadway. Broadway is K2View's tool to do both data movement and data orchestration in one user interface. For example, the Broadway technology can be used to set up a set of actions to access data, move it to another location and then make that data source visible and accessible to a user via the data catalog. K2View's data fabric solution continues to evolve to address the growing market need to simplify the deployment of business use cases. Noel YuhannaAnalyst, Forrester Broadway also helps K2View with enhanced data virtualization capabilities in the new release. With data virtualization, instead of data being copied or moved to a specific location, a pointer to the data path provides access. In the new update, K2View can be more easily configured to make decisions about what data should be virtualized and what data would be more effective if it is moved or copied to a different location.