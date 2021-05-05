Gartner's view of the future of data management

The future of data is automated and it's in the cloud.

Data management is a broad topic that includes data quality, data governance and data fabric, among other technologies and strategies. At the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit on May 4-5, analysts outlined how the various incarnations of data management are increasingly migrating to the cloud with automation being a key driver of user success.

Gartner analyst Mark Beyer said enterprise data management benefits from a data architecture that can help with both discoverability of data as well as automation.

"Data management in 2021 and beyond has shifted beyond the idea of managing file stores and content into managing quality and integration as a center point, and using iPaaS [integration platform as a service], DBMS [database management system], data integration and data quality tools as the delivery platform," Beyer said in a session on May 5 on the future of data management.

Cloud is the future of data management

While on-premises databases currently produce the majority share of DBMS revenue, that's not likely to remain the case for long.

In a session on May 4, another Gartner analyst, Donald Feinberg, provided specific detail about the growth of cloud for data management and database deployments. According to Garter data Feinberg presented, total DBMS market revenue in 2020 was almost $65 billion. Of that total, cloud DBMS market revenue was $26 billion.

"Cloud DBMS is now greater than 40% of the total DBMS revenue and that's getting close to 50% of the total," Feinberg said.

Feinberg pointed out that cloud DBMS is growing faster than the overall DBMS market. Year-over-year growth between 2020 and 2019 for total DBMS market revenues was 17%, in contrast, the cloud DBMS segment on its own grew by 50% year-over-year. Gartner is now forecasting that cloud DBMS revenue will represent the biggest share of total DBMS market revenue by next year.

"The majority of the growth in the database market is going to cloud," Feinberg stated emphatically.