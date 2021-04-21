Oracle brings GoldenGate data integration service to cloud

Oracle updated its GoldenGate data integration and replication platform with a new managed cloud service with general availability on April 21.

Oracle originally acquired the GoldenGate data integration technology in 2009 and has steadily advanced it over the past decade. GoldenGate enables users to replicate and integrate data from different sources including operational and analytics data, as well as real-time data streaming such as Apache Kafka.

The new service brings GoldenGate to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle's second generation cloud service that already runs a variety of Oracle services including the Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Data Warehouse. As a managed platform, the OCI GoldenGate service is intended to enable organizations to more easily operate the data integration platform. with incremental performance improvements.

The market for data integration and replication software is competitive. Carl Olofson, research vice president for data management software at IDC. noted that several products in the market are similar to, and compete with Oracle GoldenGate, including Quest Software’s SharePlex, and SAP Replication Server.

Olofson said the key differentiator for Oracle is the multiple source and multiple target decentralized data replication capabilities, a configuration that Oracle refers to as a data mesh.

"This is one of many steps that Oracle is taking to make their technology central in the operations of their customers," Olofson said. "Their first priority is to retain Oracle Database customers and move them to OCI, and the main appeal of this product is, in my opinion, to existing Oracle Database customers, particularly those that also use other database products and need data synchronization and coordination."

Moving from data replication to real-time data integration service

Jeff Pollock, vice-president, product management at Oracle, noted that GoldenGate has undergone significant improvement over the past decade and has an expanded focus. He noted that when GoldenGate entered the Oracle portfolio the emphasis was on transaction replication and operational continuity applications.

"GoldenGate is no longer just that kind of a vanilla replication solution that you would have been aware of in the 2010 timeframe," Pollock said. "GoldenGate has expanded pretty dramatically in the last 10 years since being a part of the Oracle ecosystem as we've invested in support for a whole range of non-Oracle source technologies."

Over the last five years in particular, Pollock said, GoldenGate has increasingly focused on real-time data ingestion use cases, as well as on event streaming integration for data pipelines. He emphasized that GoldenGate in 2021 has hundreds of different combinations of data stores platform and technologies that it supports for data integration.

Bringing GoldenGate data integration service to the cloud, again

The new service isn't the first time that Oracle GoldenGate has been available in the cloud.

Pollock noted that GoldenGate had previously been available on Oracle's first- generation cloud service. OCI is Oracle's second- generation cloud and provides a consumption-based model for service consumption and well as increased automation.

"What that initial Gen one cloud service lacked was the fully managed capability," Pollock said. "So we do actually have a track record with GoldenGate in the cloud, but it didn't bring this level of automation."

Oracle OCI also brings with it a microservices-based approach that uses the Kubernetes container orchestration system at the infrastructure layer. Pollock noted that a key benefit of having the microservices approach is that it helps further enable multi-cloud operations for GoldenGate. Pollock noted that GoldenGate is already certified and supported on non-Oracle clouds including Amazon, Microsoft Azure and Google and can also run on premises.

"What happens when you begin to have these different Golden Gate installs talking to each other, is it ends up creating this kind of data mesh of connected services," Pollock said.