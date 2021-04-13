Informatica pulls together cloud data management in the cloud

At its first ever Informatica World virtual event today, Informatica announced the availability of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform as customers Peloton and Charles Schwab outlined the opportunities for data in the cloud.

The new offering builds on development efforts that the Redwood, Calif.-based company has been deploying into the cloud in recent years, such as Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services. Intelligent Data Management Cloud provides more than 200 data services, including master data management (MDM), data governance and data quality capabilities. Pulling all the various services together is Informatica's artificial intelligence engine known as Claire, as well as a metadata layer that helps the Informatica services better graph and understand relationships across data.

"You don't need to bring data together in one place -- what you need to do is bring metadata together in one place," said Informatica CEO Informatica CEO Amit Walia during the opening keynote. "The Intelligent Data Management Cloud is a system of record for metadata, and we've applied all kinds of machine learning algorithms on top of that metadata to allow you to do anything with data in an automated and intelligent way."

Riding with Peloton for MDM While Informatica used its event to announce the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, much of the focus of the event was on how organizations are making use of data in the cloud today. Among those users was Tembi Sibanda, director of enterprise data at fitness vendor Peloton. Sibanda said data is central to Peloton and the company's customers, who all have multiple touch points with the company. Those touch points could include Peloton's bike or treadmill, the company's mobile app, a purchase of the company's apparel or a call with the company's support team. Among the data challenges for Peloton was the need to establish a foundational authoritative source of master data. "What we've done in the last two years is to build out an authoritative source that brings together all this data so we know who our members are," Sibanda said.