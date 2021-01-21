Kyligence builds out data cloud for OLAP and big data

Open source-based startup Kyligence is advancing the capabilities of its Online Analytical Processing data warehouse with the general availability of the Kyligence Cloud 4 update on Jan. 21.

At the core of the Kyligence platform is the open source Apache Kylin project, which was started at eBay in 2014, providing an OLAP data warehouse capability for big data Hadoop workloads.

A key part of Kylin is the ability to enable OLAP cubes, which provides a database structure that can visualize and compute analytical data in an optimized approach that accelerates queries. The startup, based in San Jose, Calif., builds on top of the open source Kylin project providing commercial support and enterprise features for automation and machine learning.

With the Kyligence Cloud 4, the vendor is introducing multiple enhanced capabilities, including a unified semantic service that helps centralize data from multiple sources. The new release also provides performance enhancements designed to accelerate data queries on large data sets.

Accelerating OLAP cubes with Kyligence Mike Leone, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), said that as organizations rely more heavily on data, more people want access to it, which can be a challenge for OLAP cubes. "For a traditional OLAP approach to solve the needs of an organization that's exploding with data, it could take thousands of cubes, all of which require management and maintenance, and that's before the budgetary nightmare," Leone said. "Kyligence is focused on solving the complexities that more and more organizations are suffering from in association with greater scale of data, more urgency for better, faster insights and taking back control of unruly deployments." Leone added that with the new Kyligence Cloud 4, the vendor is delivering a cloud-native architecture that can be rapidly deployed and includes a unified semantic layer that benefits from the intelligence of an AI engine to auto-model and self-tune cubes. The Kyligence Cloud architecture enables users to take different data source types and enable them for accelerated online analytical processing (OLAP) queries.