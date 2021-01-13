Oracle Database 21c brings blockchain and JavaScript

Oracle said its Oracle Database 21c is generally available today, with new features added to the widely deployed database platform, including blockchain tables and JavaScript.

The new database is currently available in the Oracle Cloud, with on-premises versions set to be available later this year.

Many of the features that are part of the Oracle Database 21c release were developed for the Oracle Database 20c update that was originally scheduled to be available in 2020, but was never actually publicly released due to coronavirus pandemic-related problems.

Among the new features is support for persistent memory (PMEM), automated machine learning, native blockchain tables and advanced JavaScript support, including JSON. JSON is a widely used protocol for data interchange and in 2020 Oracle announced a standalone Oracle JSON database service.

The new Oracle Database 21c further extends the multimodel approach that Oracle has been building out in recent years.

"For me it is really Oracle pushing the universal database -- one database for all needs -- further and further," said Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research. "It is now going beyond general database capabilities like in the past, but now includes programming languages as well -- with the in-database JavaScript and the new JSON capabilities."

Oracle database blockchain table

