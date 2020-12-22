Ascend aims to ease data ingestion with low-code approach

The challenge of making it easier to connect different data sources is one that Ascend.io is looking to solve with its flex-code data connectors.

With the new connectors, the company aims to simplify the way different data sources can be connected in its Ascend Unified Data Engineering Platform, which enables users to create data pipelines for analysis. The flex-code data connectors are a low-code approach to connecting data, and they don't require custom coding to enable data ingestion. The new flex-code data connectors were announced as a preview last week, with general availability set for 2021.

Mike Leone, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said he views the Ascend flex-code data connectors as an important development for data ingestion. It's often all or nothing with low-code and no-code approaches to building data pipelines, he said -- either people embrace it and make use of drag-and-drop functionality to quickly build out a pipeline, or they end up writing hundreds of lines of code for every connection and use case. There really isn't a middle ground between the two extremes, he said, though data teams, developers and even IT teams are asking for a level of flexibility when it comes to building their pipelines.

"Ascend's flex-code enables a multi-layer approach to pipeline building, with the ultimate goal of delivering the highest level of efficiency depending on the level of granularity you're looking to utilize," Leone said.

Why data ingestion needs to get easier Making it easier to connect to different data sources for analysis and data engineering is not a new goal. According to Sean Knapp, founder and CEO of Ascend.io, there has been a significant amount of work done in the data warehouse world to create easy-to-use data connectors. That isn't the case for data lakes, however, and it's still challenging and time-consuming for many data engineers to connect their Spark workloads to various services and APIs. The Ascend flex-code data connector framework is enabled by a user interface to build and configure data connectors. "What we announced are more than 40 new connectors with no-code interfaces, built using the flex-code data connectors framework," Knapp said. "While users were previously able to create their own custom connectors, the flex-code foundation means they can now turn these into fully reusable connectors that look and feel like native connectors, even with their own no-code interfaces."