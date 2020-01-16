MariaDB X4 brings smart transactions to open source database

MariaDB has come a long way from its MySQL database roots. The open source database vendor released its new MariaDB X4 platform, providing users with "smart transactions" technology to enable both analytical and transactional databases.

MariaDB, based in Redwood City, Calif., was founded in 2009 by the original creator of MySQL, Monty Widenius, as a drop-in replacement for MySQL, after Widenius grew disillusioned with the direction that Oracle was taking the open source database.

Oracle acquired MySQL via its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2008. Now, in 2020, MariaDB still uses the core MySQL database protocol, but the MariaDB database has diverged significantly in other ways that are manifest in the X4 platform update.

The MariaDB X4 release, unveiled Jan. 14, puts the technology squarely in the cloud-native discussion, notably because MariaDB is allowing for specific workloads to be paired with specific storage types at the cloud level, said James Curtis, senior analyst of data, AI and analytics at 451 Research.

"There are a lot of changes that they implemented, including new and improved storage engines, but the thing that stands out are the architectural adjustments made that blend row and columnar storage at a much deeper level -- a change likely to appeal to many customers," Curtis said.

MariaDB X4 database architecture

MariaDB X4 smart transactions converges database functions The divergence with MySQL has ramped up over the past three years, said Shane Johnson, senior director of product marketing at MariaDB. In recent releases MariaDB has added Oracle database compatibility, which MySQL does not include, he noted. In addition, MariaDB's flagship platform provides a database firewall and dynamic data masking, both features designed to improve security and data privacy. The biggest difference today, though, between MariaDB and MySQL is how MariaDB supports pluggable storage engines, which gain new functionality in the X4 update. The thing that stands out are the architectural adjustments made that blend row and columnar storage at a much deeper level -- a change likely to appeal to many customers. James CurtisSenior analyst of data, AI and analytics, 451 Research Previously when using the pluggable storage engine, users would deploy an instance of MariaDB for transactional use cases with the InnoDB storage engine and another instance with the ColumnStore columnar storage engine for analytics, Johnson explained. In earlier releases, a Change Data Capture process synchronized those two databases. In the MariaDB X4 update, transactional and analytical features have been converged in an approach that MariaDB calls smart transactions. "So, when you install MariaDB, you get all the existing storage engines, as well as ColumnStore, allowing you to mix and match to use row and columnar data to do transactions and analytics, very simply, and very easily," Johnson said.

MariaDB X4 aligns cloud storage Another new capability in MariaDB X4 is the ability to more efficiently use cloud storage back ends. "Each of the storage mediums is optimized for a different workload," Johnson said. For example, Johnson noted that Amazon Web Service's S3 is a good fit for analytics, because of its high-availability and capacity. He added that for transactional applications with row-based storage, Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) is a better fit. The ability to mix and match both EBS and S3 in the MariaDB X4 platform makes it easier for users to consolidate both analytics and transactional workloads in the database. "The update for X4 is not so much that you can run MariaDB in the cloud, because you've always been able to do that, but rather that you can run it with smart transactions and have it optimized for cloud storage services," Johnson said.