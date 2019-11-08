ScyllaDB set to improve NoSQL database performance

Database performance is one of the reasons some large organizations choose the open source ScyllaDB database platform. The startup database vendor introduced new features to accelerate performance and optimize the open source database platform.

While ScyllaDB develops its own technology, one of its primary use cases is as a drop-in replacement for the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, which is used in large scale data deployments.

Since its inception in 2015, ScyllaDB has been offering the promise of better performance at scale, while remaining compatible with Cassandra. The need for improved performance is particularly important as organizations scale out data but want to do it without adding more server or cloud resources. ScyllaDB is also riding the wave of increasing open source database use.

The vendor revealed the new features Nov. 5 at its Scylla Summit 2019 conference in San Francisco.

One of ScyllaDB's users is Comcast, which has used the NoSQL database to replace existing Cassandra deployments, with some dramatic efficiency gains.

Philip Zimich, senior director of development and engineering at Comcast, said his group went from having about 1,000 Cassandra servers to only 78 ScyllaDB servers, while improving overall availability and performance.

"We evaluated a lot of databases over the last few years," Zimich said. 'What we found is that ScyllaDB is the best fit for our real-time operations."

Zimich's team at Comcast is responsible for the X2 DVR scheduler for recording media content, supporting 15 million accounts across the Comcast X1 network.

When a user wants to watch a recording, the listing for everything the user has recorded is saved in the cloud with all its associated metadata. Zimich's team is responsible for maintaining and then serving up data to the users as needed. In terms of scale, the platform processes 2.4 billion transactions per day, making every bit of incremental performance gain important to achieve for Comcast and its users.

"The faster I can reduce the process time, the more snappy the UI feels to the end user," he said.

ScyllaDB incremental compaction Among the new features ScyllaDB unveiled at Scylla Summit 2019 is Incremental Compaction Strategy, which reduces storage requirements. The capability could be useful to Comcast in the future, but in the short term it's not something Zimich said he needs. With the Cassandra deployment, the nodes were at full capacity as well, enough that the media company would have needed to add many more nodes in the coming year to support the growing user base, Zimich said. "With this migration, we have headroom for years," he said. Interface for Scylla Cloud