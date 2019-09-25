Cloudera Data Platform gives big data users multi-cloud path

Hadoop and big data pioneer Cloudera Inc. formally launched the first iteration of its new Cloudera Data Platform, hoping the technology's promised support for multi-cloud environments will give it renewed appeal with users that increasingly have turned to AWS and other cloud market leaders.

The multi-cloud future isn't entirely here yet for Cloudera, though. A set of three cloud-native services built on Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) for data warehousing, machine learning and analytics use cases is initially available on the AWS platform only. The cloud services are due to be released on Microsoft Azure later this year and Google Cloud Platform in 2020, Cloudera said.

Cloudera is the only independent vendor left in the big data platform market after its merger with former rival Hortonworks last January and HPE's acquisition of MapR Technologies in August. But its name notwithstanding, Cloudera has been hit hard by the shift of big data deployments to the cloud, culminating in the departures of CEO Tom Reilly and co-founder and chief strategist Mike Olson in the wake of weak fiscal first-quarter results following the absorption of Hortonworks.

Cloudera Data Platform should give the company a better leg to stand on in competing against AWS, Microsoft and Google in the cloud, according to technology analysts who attended a two-day series of briefings by Cloudera executives in New York this week.

"They're moving in the right directions," said Doug Henschen, an analyst at Constellation Research. In addition to the new cloud services, he pointed to CDP's support for cloud object storage, common UX and administrative functions across on-premises and cloud implementations, and the ability to replicate data, data governance policies and data lineage records between systems wherever they're running.

"Cloudera is offering flexibility and choice not available from any single-cloud services offering," Henschen said.

CDP puts cloud storage ahead of Hadoop The company has also reinvented how it lets users process and store data, said William McKnight, president of McKnight Consulting Group. Customers can still use the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) as part of CDP, but Cloudera expects the majority of them to choose native cloud storage options instead of HDFS, resulting in the separation of compute and storage resources in big data systems. With that change in focus, "Cloudera has put the HDFS-only approach to data management in the rearview mirror," McKnight said. In addition, the promised cloud portability will make Cloudera Data Platform a better alternative for users looking to run machine learning applications and other types of advanced analytics at an enterprise scale, he said. Cloudera has put the HDFS-only approach to data management in the rearview mirror. William McKnightPresident and CEO, McKnight Consulting Group The CDP launch was timed to coincide with the start of the 2019 Strata Data Conference in New York, an event jointly hosted by O'Reilly Media and Cloudera. The new platform is fully based on open source technologies and combines elements of the separate Cloudera and Hortonworks product offerings. Cloudera executives detailed some of the planned CDP capabilities after the merger was completed and again when the company reported its most recent financial results earlier this month. Another key component is support for the Kubernetes container orchestration technology. Cloudera's commitment to Kubernetes and hybrid installations of cloud and on-premises systems will enable it to support a variety of cloud infrastructure options, said Lynne Baer, an analyst at technology research and consulting firm Amalgam Insights. CDP also gives Cloudera users a realistic path to grow and evolve their Hadoop-based data repositories and analytics systems, she said.