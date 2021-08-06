Why City Furniture embraced data virtualization

Just before COVID-19 started to hit hard in early 2020, Ryan Fattini was facing a data challenge that he really needed to overcome.

The answer turned out to be data virtualization.

The challenge for Fattini, director of data engineering at City Furniture, an online retailer with a chain of physical stores in Florida, is that all the different teams in the company were asking for data they could use for business intelligence and analytics.

The teams included sales, marketing, supply chain and business operations. Each used various sources of data coming from a diverse set of sources -- from something as basic as flat file Excel spreadsheets, to cloud databases, to a legacy IBM iSeries server platform.

Meanwhile, Fattini's team was struggling to build out its own data pipelines to bring in all the data to a data warehouse where it could be analyzed.

"The demand was overwhelming to build out these pipelines," Fattini said. "We knew it wasn't the right approach to burden our software teams to build the software to build these pipelines."

The path to data virtualization So City Furniture engaged with analyst firm Gartner, which brought up the concept of data virtualization. "We didn't know what the heck they were talking about and what the relationship of data virtualization was with the data warehouse," Fattini said. Ryan Fattini Ryan Fattini Fattini and his team did end up learning what the relationship of data virtualization with data warehouse was all about -- a way to easily enable the connection of data sources. City Furniture ultimately did a proof-of-concept deployment with data virtualization vendor Denodo in early 2020 as COVID-19 began spread across the country. The result of the proof of concept was positive. It helped remove the pressure for Fattini's team to build its own data pipelines. Fattini noted that with data virtualization from the Denodo platform, he and his team were able to connect data much faster. "What Denodo solved for us was eliminating all the heavy software engineering efforts around processes to build all of these pipelines," Fattini said.